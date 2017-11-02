TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 01/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/52 6.100/6.080 0.25 03/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.02/04 6.200/6.160 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.68/74 6.311/6.260 1.25 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.74/00 6.475/0.000 2.17 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.14/15 6.509/6.505 2.60 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.61/00 6.607/0.000 3.44 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.44/47 6.735/6.728 5.13 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.15/20 6.836/6.826 6.12 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.33/36 6.904/6.898 6.64 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.31/32 6.976/6.974 7.56 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.63/74 7.025/7.008 8.84 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 99.51/52 6.860/6.859 9.54 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.81/05 7.255/7.224 10.58 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.69/71 7.075/7.073 12.15 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.76/94 7.270/7.248 12.52 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.18/19 6.999/6.998 13.88 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.30/60 7.385/7.353 14.75 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.80/23 7.318/7.274 17.85 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.25/50 7.457/7.437 24.11 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.82/13 7.326/7.299 28.94 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)