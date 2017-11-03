TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 01/02/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/57 6.100/6.070 0.24 03/05/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.07/09 6.190/6.150 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.68/74 6.313/6.261 1.25 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.70/75 6.496/6.471 2.16 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.12/16 6.512/6.496 2.60 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.57/63 6.617/6.598 3.44 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 100.42/46 6.739/6.730 5.13 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 104.19/20 6.827/6.825 6.12 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 102.35/40 6.900/6.891 6.64 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.30/34 6.977/6.970 7.56 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 99.61/74 7.028/7.008 8.84 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 99.50/51 6.862/6.860 9.53 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.75/10 7.262/7.217 10.58 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.69/71 7.075/7.073 12.15 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.90/00 7.253/7.241 12.52 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 97.17/18 7.000/6.999 13.87 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 108.45/75 7.368/7.337 14.75 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 101.15/35 7.282/7.262 17.85 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 115.50/90 7.437/7.405 24.11 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 97.02/33 7.308/7.282 28.94 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)