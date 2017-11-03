FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's Maduro enters alternate reality
Breakingviews
Venezuela's Maduro enters alternate reality
31 sexual abuse cases against U.N. personnel filed in 3 months
WORLD
31 sexual abuse cases against U.N. personnel filed in 3 months
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 3, 2017 / 11:37 AM / Updated a day ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  01/02/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.57/57   6.100/6.080    0.24
  03/05/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.06/08   6.210/6.160    0.50
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y   99.68/74   6.313/6.261    1.25
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.74/75   6.476/6.471    2.16
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  104.12/13   6.512/6.508    2.60
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     4Y  103.58/63   6.614/6.598    3.44
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y  100.48/50   6.725/6.720    5.13
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  104.21/23   6.823/6.819    6.12
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  102.37/39   6.896/6.892    6.64
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  104.35/36   6.968/6.967    7.56
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     9Y   99.58/69   7.033/7.016    8.84
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y   99.52/53   6.859/6.858    9.53
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  109.80/15   7.255/7.210   10.58
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   97.75/77   7.068/7.065   12.15
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  102.90/00   7.253/7.241   12.52
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   97.16/18   7.001/6.999   13.87
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  108.45/75   7.368/7.337   14.75
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y  101.20/40   7.277/7.257   17.85
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  115.50/90   7.437/7.405   24.11
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   96.75/09   7.332/7.302   28.94

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.