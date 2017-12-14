FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
December 14, 2017 / 6:59 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Thursday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  15/03/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.51/51   6.140/6.120    0.25
  14/06/18 (Tbill)       6M   96.98/98   6.280/6.270    0.50
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y   99.60/65   6.414/6.367    1.13
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.47/50   6.629/6.613    2.05
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  103.53/55   6.702/6.694    2.49
  08.20 pct GOI 2022     4Y  104.30/38   6.988/6.966    4.17
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y   99.35/39   6.996/6.986    5.01
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  102.79/85   7.101/7.089    6.00
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  100.93/00   7.168/7.155    6.52
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  102.94/01   7.202/7.190    7.45
  08.15 pct GOI 2026     9Y  105.13/30   7.356/7.330    8.94
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y   97.53/54   7.154/7.152    9.42
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  108.50/60   7.417/7.404   10.47
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   96.99/05   7.167/7.160   12.03
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  100.98/28   7.486/7.449   12.40
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   95.22/24   7.232/7.230   13.76
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  106.81/13   7.542/7.507   14.63
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y   98.80/15   7.522/7.486   17.74
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  112.55/98   7.677/7.641   23.99
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   95.46/74   7.444/7.419   28.82

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

