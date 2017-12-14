TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 15/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.51/52 6.150/6.110 0.25 14/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.97/98 6.300/6.270 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.52/55 6.489/6.460 1.13 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.49/51 6.618/6.608 2.05 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.57/62 6.685/6.663 2.49 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.28/33 6.994/6.980 4.17 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.42/48 6.979/6.964 5.01 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 102.90/95 7.078/7.068 6.00 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.05/07 7.145/7.141 6.52 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.00/04 7.191/7.184 7.45 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.20/25 7.345/7.338 8.94 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 97.69/70 7.130/7.128 9.42 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.65/78 7.397/7.380 10.47 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.06/15 7.158/7.147 12.03 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.21/29 7.457/7.448 12.40 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 95.34/35 7.218/7.216 13.76 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.91/23 7.531/7.496 14.63 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.95/20 7.506/7.481 17.74 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.65/08 7.669/7.633 23.99 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.00/40 7.484/7.449 28.82 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)