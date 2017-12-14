FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
Technology
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
World
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
South Asia
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 14, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  15/03/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.51/52   6.150/6.110    0.25
  14/06/18 (Tbill)       6M   96.97/98   6.300/6.270    0.50
  06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y   99.52/55   6.489/6.460    1.13
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.49/51   6.618/6.608    2.05
  08.27 pct GOI 2020     3Y  103.57/62   6.685/6.663    2.49
  08.20 pct GOI 2022     4Y  104.28/33   6.994/6.980    4.17
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y   99.42/48   6.979/6.964    5.01
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  102.90/95   7.078/7.068    6.00
  07.35 pct GOI 2024     7Y  101.05/07   7.145/7.141    6.52
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     8Y  103.00/04   7.191/7.184    7.45
  08.15 pct GOI 2026     9Y  105.20/25   7.345/7.338    8.94
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y   97.69/70   7.130/7.128    9.42
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  108.65/78   7.397/7.380   10.47
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   97.06/15   7.158/7.147   12.03
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  101.21/29   7.457/7.448   12.40
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   95.34/35   7.218/7.216   13.76
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  106.91/23   7.531/7.496   14.63
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y   98.95/20   7.506/7.481   17.74
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  112.65/08   7.669/7.633   23.99
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   95.00/40   7.484/7.449   28.82

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.