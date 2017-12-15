TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 15/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/56 6.150/6.130 0.25 14/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.02/03 6.290/6.270 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.53/57 6.483/6.445 1.13 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.45/53 6.641/6.598 2.05 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.53/57 6.697/6.680 2.48 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.26/32 6.997/6.981 4.17 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.40/44 6.984/6.974 5.01 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 102.82/90 7.094/7.077 6.00 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.00/05 7.155/7.145 6.52 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.90/00 7.208/7.191 7.44 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.16/23 7.351/7.340 8.94 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 97.65/66 7.136/7.134 9.42 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.55/85 7.410/7.370 10.46 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.03/10 7.162/7.153 12.03 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.23/25 7.455/7.452 12.40 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 95.32/33 7.220/7.219 13.76 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.91/23 7.531/7.496 14.63 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.80/20 7.522/7.481 17.73 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.65/08 7.669/7.633 23.99 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.15/45 7.471/7.444 28.82 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)