TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 15/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.55/56 6.160/6.130 0.25 14/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.02/03 6.300/6.280 0.50 06.05 pct GOI 2019(FEB)1Y 99.53/59 6.483/6.426 1.13 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.50/51 6.614/6.609 2.05 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 103.53/56 6.697/6.684 2.48 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.28/33 6.992/6.978 4.17 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.41/45 6.982/6.972 5.01 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 102.80/85 7.098/7.088 6.00 07.35 pct GOI 2024 7Y 101.01/04 7.153/7.147 6.52 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 102.96/05 7.198/7.182 7.44 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.20/30 7.345/7.330 8.94 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 97.67/69 7.133/7.130 9.42 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.65/85 7.397/7.370 10.46 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.12/14 7.151/7.148 12.03 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.25/37 7.452/7.437 12.40 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 95.36/38 7.215/7.213 13.76 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.96/28 7.525/7.491 14.63 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.04/25 7.497/7.475 17.73 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.75/22 7.660/7.621 23.99 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.04/30 7.481/7.458 28.82 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and .