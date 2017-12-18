TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 15/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.170/6.130 0.24 14/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.04/05 6.300/6.270 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 101.17/21 6.422/6.393 1.46 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.38/51 6.679/6.609 2.04 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.70/84 6.869/6.822 3.31 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.27/32 6.994/6.980 4.16 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.31/44 7.006/6.975 5.00 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 102.70/92 7.118/7.073 5.99 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 102.93/04 7.203/7.184 7.44 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.26/40 7.298/7.274 7.77 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 105.10/15 7.359/7.352 8.93 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 97.48/50 7.161/7.159 9.41 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.50/90 7.416/7.364 10.46 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.05/15 7.160/7.147 12.02 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 101.10/40 7.471/7.434 12.39 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 95.18/19 7.237/7.236 13.75 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.83/14 7.539/7.506 14.62 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.81/25 7.521/7.475 17.73 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.65/12 7.669/7.629 23.98 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.94/20 7.490/7.466 28.81 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)