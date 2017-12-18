TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 15/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/57 6.190/6.140 0.24 14/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.04/05 6.300/6.260 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 101.14/18 6.444/6.415 1.46 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.49/53 6.620/6.599 2.04 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.75/80 6.852/6.835 3.31 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.14/22 7.030/7.008 4.16 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.30/33 7.008/7.001 5.00 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 102.69/77 7.120/7.104 5.99 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 102.74/87 7.236/7.213 7.44 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.18/30 7.311/7.291 7.77 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.90/09 7.389/7.361 8.93 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 97.33/35 7.184/7.181 9.41 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.50/70 7.416/7.390 10.46 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 96.91/08 7.178/7.156 12.02 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 100.96/20 7.488/7.458 12.39 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 95.04/05 7.254/7.253 13.75 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.78/09 7.545/7.511 14.62 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.76/20 7.526/7.481 17.73 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.65/05 7.669/7.635 23.98 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.89/15 7.494/7.471 28.81 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)