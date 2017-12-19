TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 15/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/59 6.250/6.150 0.24 14/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.06/06 6.290/6.280 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 101.11/18 6.464/6.413 1.46 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.46/49 6.636/6.621 2.04 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.74/76 6.855/6.848 3.31 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.16/18 7.023/7.018 4.16 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.32/34 7.003/6.999 5.00 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 102.78/82 7.102/7.093 5.99 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 102.76/80 7.232/7.225 7.43 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.18/24 7.311/7.300 7.76 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.90/00 7.389/7.374 8.93 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 97.37/38 7.178/7.177 9.41 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.45/73 7.423/7.386 10.45 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.10/15 7.154/7.147 12.02 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 100.90/30 7.496/7.446 12.39 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 95.02/05 7.256/7.253 13.74 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.78/09 7.545/7.511 14.62 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.80/20 7.522/7.481 17.72 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.65/85 7.668/7.652 23.98 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.89/15 7.494/7.471 28.81 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)