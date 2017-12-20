TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 15/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/60 6.200/6.150 0.24 14/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.05/08 6.330/6.270 0.48 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 101.14/18 6.440/6.411 1.45 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.45/49 6.642/6.621 2.03 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.70/75 6.868/6.851 3.31 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 104.05/10 7.053/7.039 4.15 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.29/30 7.011/7.008 5.00 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 102.62/72 7.134/7.114 5.99 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 102.60/70 7.260/7.242 7.43 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 105.01/12 7.338/7.320 7.76 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.80/90 7.404/7.389 8.93 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 97.18/19 7.207/7.205 9.40 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.25/60 7.449/7.402 10.45 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 96.91/20 7.178/7.141 12.02 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 100.80/25 7.508/7.452 12.39 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 94.84/85 7.278/7.277 13.74 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.70/88 7.554/7.534 14.62 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.75/00 7.527/7.501 17.72 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.50/85 7.681/7.652 23.98 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.75/93 7.506/7.490 28.81 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)