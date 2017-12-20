TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 15/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/60 6.210/6.180 0.24 14/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.05/08 6.340/6.280 0.48 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 101.12/17 6.455/6.418 1.45 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.37/42 6.685/6.659 2.03 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.61/70 6.898/6.868 3.31 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.96/05 7.078/7.053 4.15 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.18/20 7.037/7.033 5.00 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 102.58/64 7.142/7.130 5.99 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 102.48/62 7.280/7.256 7.43 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.85/13 7.365/7.319 7.76 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.65/80 7.427/7.404 8.93 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 97.09/10 7.220/7.219 9.40 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.15/40 7.462/7.429 10.45 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.15/28 7.147/7.131 12.02 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 100.60/12 7.533/7.468 12.39 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 94.73/76 7.292/7.288 13.74 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.58/77 7.567/7.546 14.62 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.75/30 7.527/7.470 17.72 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.45/80 7.685/7.656 23.98 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.83/07 7.499/7.478 28.81 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)