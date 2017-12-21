TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 22/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.49/50 6.200/6.170 0.25 21/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.96/98 6.330/6.290 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 101.10/15 6.468/6.431 1.45 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.27/36 6.740/6.691 2.03 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.63/68 6.891/6.874 3.31 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.85/95 7.108/7.080 4.15 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.06/12 7.067/7.052 4.99 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 102.45/52 7.169/7.154 5.98 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 102.43/50 7.289/7.277 7.43 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.82/00 7.370/7.340 7.76 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.50/63 7.449/7.430 8.93 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 96.95/97 7.242/7.239 9.40 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.92/17 7.492/7.459 10.45 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.21/32 7.140/7.126 12.01 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 100.50/70 7.545/7.521 12.38 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 94.56/58 7.312/7.310 13.74 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.38/74 7.588/7.549 14.61 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.48/03 7.555/7.498 17.72 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.25/60 7.702/7.673 23.98 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.62/86 7.518/7.497 28.80 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)