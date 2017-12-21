TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 22/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.49/50 6.210/6.170 0.25 21/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.97/99 6.300/6.260 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 101.10/15 6.468/6.431 1.45 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.20/35 6.777/6.697 2.03 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.62/70 6.894/6.867 3.31 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.90/95 7.094/7.080 4.15 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.13/16 7.049/7.042 4.99 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 102.40/58 7.179/7.142 5.98 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 102.40/52 7.294/7.273 7.43 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.75/80 7.381/7.373 7.76 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.41/60 7.463/7.434 8.93 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 97.14/16 7.213/7.210 9.40 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.00/25 7.482/7.448 10.45 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.18/39 7.143/7.117 12.01 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 100.65/70 7.527/7.521 12.38 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 94.72/75 7.293/7.289 13.74 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.46/73 7.580/7.550 14.61 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.75/30 7.527/7.470 17.72 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.45/80 7.685/7.656 23.98 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.83/07 7.499/7.478 28.80 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)