TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 26 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 22/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.230/6.200 0.24 21/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.04/05 6.330/6.300 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.98/04 6.548/6.503 1.44 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.20/35 6.781/6.700 2.02 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.35/45 6.982/6.948 3.29 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.60/80 7.174/7.119 4.14 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.90/95 7.106/7.093 4.98 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 102.18/32 7.223/7.194 5.97 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 102.00/13 7.363/7.340 7.41 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.35/45 7.447/7.431 7.74 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.07/30 7.513/7.478 8.91 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 96.56/58 7.301/7.298 9.39 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.55/83 7.540/7.503 10.43 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.05/31 7.161/7.127 12.00 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 100.04/37 7.603/7.562 12.37 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 94.06/07 7.373/7.372 13.73 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.30/60 7.597/7.564 14.60 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.35/88 7.569/7.514 17.70 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.05/44 7.718/7.686 23.96 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.46/70 7.532/7.511 28.79 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)