TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 26 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 22/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.240/6.210 0.24 21/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.03/06 6.340/6.290 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.99/05 6.540/6.496 1.44 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.22/24 6.770/6.759 2.02 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.45/52 6.948/6.924 3.29 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.73/80 7.138/7.119 4.14 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.96/98 7.091/7.086 4.98 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 102.25/30 7.208/7.198 5.97 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 102.15/20 7.337/7.328 7.41 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.30/48 7.456/7.425 7.74 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.15/28 7.501/7.481 8.91 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 96.72/74 7.277/7.274 9.39 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.70/97 7.520/7.484 10.43 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 97.10/15 7.154/7.148 12.00 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 100.20/40 7.583/7.558 12.37 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 94.19/20 7.357/7.356 13.73 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.45/75 7.581/7.548 14.60 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.50/03 7.553/7.498 17.70 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.20/59 7.706/7.673 23.96 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.61/85 7.519/7.497 28.79 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)