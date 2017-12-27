TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 22/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/60 6.200/6.180 0.24 21/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.06/07 6.320/6.290 0.48 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.99/05 6.539/6.494 1.43 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.16/26 6.803/6.749 2.01 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.40/48 6.965/6.937 3.29 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.65/78 7.160/7.124 4.13 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.84/95 7.120/7.094 4.98 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 102.22/28 7.214/7.202 5.97 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 102.30/31 7.311/7.309 7.41 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.30/40 7.456/7.439 7.74 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.10/23 7.509/7.489 8.91 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 96.64/67 7.289/7.285 9.38 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.60/87 7.534/7.497 10.43 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 96.67/00 7.209/7.167 12.00 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 100.10/30 7.596/7.570 12.37 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 94.03/05 7.377/7.375 13.72 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.40/70 7.586/7.553 14.60 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.45/98 7.559/7.503 17.70 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.15/54 7.710/7.677 23.96 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.56/80 7.523/7.502 28.79 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)