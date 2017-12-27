TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 22/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/60 6.230/6.190 0.24 21/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.06/08 6.320/6.280 0.48 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 101.01/06 6.524/6.487 1.43 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.27/30 6.744/6.727 2.01 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.53/55 6.920/6.914 3.29 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.76/83 7.129/7.110 4.13 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 99.07/11 7.064/7.055 4.98 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 102.43/54 7.171/7.148 5.97 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 102.50/57 7.276/7.264 7.41 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.53/80 7.417/7.372 7.74 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.40/58 7.463/7.436 8.91 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 97.10/12 7.219/7.216 9.38 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.50/75 7.547/7.513 10.43 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 96.75/80 7.199/7.193 12.00 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 100.33/45 7.567/7.552 12.37 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 94.45/50 7.326/7.320 13.72 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.63/93 7.561/7.528 14.60 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.68/21 7.535/7.480 17.70 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.38/77 7.690/7.658 23.96 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 94.79/03 7.503/7.482 28.79 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)