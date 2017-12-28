TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 29/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.50/50 6.180/6.170 0.25 28/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.96/98 6.330/6.290 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.82/88 6.663/6.619 1.43 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.12/20 6.826/6.782 2.01 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.19/35 7.036/6.981 3.29 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.40/50 7.229/7.201 4.13 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.62/68 7.174/7.159 4.98 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.90/04 7.280/7.251 5.96 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 101.85/00 7.389/7.363 7.41 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.93/09 7.517/7.491 7.74 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.80/10 7.554/7.508 8.91 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 96.27/29 7.346/7.343 9.38 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 106.75/85 7.647/7.634 10.43 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 95.80/95 7.322/7.303 11.99 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 99.72/90 7.644/7.621 12.36 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 93.32/36 7.464/7.459 13.72 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 105.73/03 7.660/7.627 14.59 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 97.78/31 7.629/7.573 17.70 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.48/87 7.766/7.733 23.96 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 93.89/13 7.584/7.562 28.78 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)