TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 29/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.51/51 6.150/6.130 0.25 28/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.96/98 6.320/6.280 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.84/90 6.648/6.604 1.43 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.12/15 6.826/6.810 2.01 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.20/30 7.032/6.998 3.29 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.27/37 7.265/7.237 4.13 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.39/48 7.231/7.208 4.98 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.67/85 7.328/7.291 5.96 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 101.70/73 7.416/7.410 7.41 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.73/90 7.551/7.523 7.74 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.44/53 7.609/7.595 8.91 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 95.93/95 7.398/7.395 9.38 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 106.45/55 7.688/7.674 10.43 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 95.25/47 7.394/7.365 11.99 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 99.02/50 7.733/7.672 12.36 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 92.92/96 7.514/7.509 13.72 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 105.43/74 7.693/7.659 14.59 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 97.95/20 7.611/7.585 17.70 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.18/57 7.792/7.759 23.96 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 92.67/83 7.695/7.680 28.78 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)