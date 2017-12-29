TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 29/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.55/56 6.190/6.150 0.25 28/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.00/02 6.340/6.300 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.84/89 6.645/6.608 1.43 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.16/18 6.806/6.795 2.01 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.25/30 7.014/6.997 3.28 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.31/40 7.253/7.228 4.13 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.41/49 7.226/7.206 4.97 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.76/93 7.309/7.274 5.96 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 101.86/00 7.387/7.363 7.41 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.85/03 7.531/7.500 7.74 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.55/72 7.592/7.566 8.90 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 96.07/10 7.377/7.372 9.38 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 106.55/65 7.674/7.661 10.43 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 95.40/62 7.374/7.346 11.99 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 99.50/69 7.672/7.647 12.36 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 92.94/98 7.511/7.506 13.72 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 105.72/03 7.661/7.627 14.59 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.08/35 7.597/7.569 17.69 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.28/67 7.783/7.750 23.95 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 92.15/50 7.743/7.711 28.78 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)