TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 29/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.54/55 6.220/6.180 0.25 28/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.00/02 6.340/6.300 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.85/88 6.638/6.616 1.43 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.21/30 6.778/6.729 2.01 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.38/43 6.970/6.952 3.28 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.44/55 7.216/7.186 4.13 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.74/85 7.145/7.118 4.97 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 102.07/15 7.245/7.228 5.96 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 102.06/20 7.352/7.328 7.41 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.25/30 7.463/7.455 7.74 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.78/94 7.557/7.532 8.90 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 96.45/51 7.318/7.309 9.38 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.50/68 7.546/7.522 10.43 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 96.00/10 7.296/7.283 11.99 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 99.70/85 7.646/7.627 12.36 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 93.62/64 7.427/7.425 13.72 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 105.97/28 7.633/7.599 14.59 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.33/60 7.571/7.543 17.69 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.53/92 7.762/7.729 23.95 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 93.25/60 7.642/7.610 28.78 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)