December 29, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  29/03/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.54/55   6.220/6.180    0.25
  28/06/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.00/02   6.340/6.300    0.50
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     1Y  100.85/88   6.638/6.616    1.43
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.21/30   6.778/6.729    2.01
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     3Y  102.38/43   6.970/6.952    3.28
  08.20 pct GOI 2022     4Y  103.44/55   7.216/7.186    4.13
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y   98.74/85   7.145/7.118    4.97
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  102.07/15   7.245/7.228    5.96
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     7Y  102.06/20   7.352/7.328    7.41
  08.20 pct GOI 2025     8Y  104.25/30   7.463/7.455    7.74
  08.15 pct GOI 2026     9Y  103.78/94   7.557/7.532    8.90
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y   96.45/51   7.318/7.309    9.38
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  107.50/68   7.546/7.522   10.43
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   96.00/10   7.296/7.283   11.99
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y   99.70/85   7.646/7.627   12.36
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   93.62/64   7.427/7.425   13.72
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  105.97/28   7.633/7.599   14.59
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y   98.33/60   7.571/7.543   17.69
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  111.53/92   7.762/7.729   23.95
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   93.25/60   7.642/7.610   28.78

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
