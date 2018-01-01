TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 1 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 29/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.150/6.120 0.24 28/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.03/05 6.320/6.280 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.91/95 6.592/6.562 1.42 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.25/28 6.757/6.741 2.00 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.34/40 6.983/6.962 3.28 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.47/55 7.208/7.185 4.12 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.73/80 7.147/7.130 4.97 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 102.05/18 7.249/7.222 5.96 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 102.10/17 7.345/7.333 7.40 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.35/40 7.446/7.438 7.73 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.00/12 7.523/7.505 8.90 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 96.44/45 7.320/7.318 9.37 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.50/58 7.546/7.535 10.42 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 96.00/25 7.296/7.264 11.99 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 99.75/00 7.640/7.608 12.36 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 93.73/75 7.414/7.412 13.71 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.06/37 7.623/7.589 14.59 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.42/70 7.562/7.533 17.69 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.63/02 7.753/7.720 23.95 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 93.35/70 7.633/7.601 28.78 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)