TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 29/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.170/6.140 0.24 28/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.05/06 6.310/6.280 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.89/94 6.606/6.568 1.42 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.17/24 6.801/6.763 2.00 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.24/30 7.016/6.996 3.28 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.39/43 7.229/7.218 4.12 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.55/59 7.192/7.182 4.96 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.71/85 7.319/7.290 5.95 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 101.83/92 7.392/7.376 7.40 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.03/14 7.500/7.482 7.73 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.80/85 7.553/7.546 8.89 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 96.04/07 7.381/7.377 9.37 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.25/50 7.579/7.546 10.42 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 95.93/09 7.305/7.285 11.98 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 99.80/00 7.633/7.608 12.35 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 93.43/46 7.451/7.447 13.71 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 105.55/93 7.680/7.637 14.58 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.00/39 7.606/7.565 17.69 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.23/62 7.787/7.754 23.94 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 92.95/30 7.669/7.637 28.77 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)