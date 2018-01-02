TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 29/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.59/60 6.150/6.110 0.24 28/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.05/06 6.310/6.280 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.88/94 6.613/6.568 1.42 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.21/22 6.779/6.774 2.00 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.27/30 7.006/6.996 3.28 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.41/45 7.224/7.213 4.12 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.48/55 7.209/7.192 4.96 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.82/90 7.296/7.280 5.95 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 101.85/95 7.389/7.371 7.40 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.08/20 7.492/7.471 7.73 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.75/89 7.561/7.540 8.89 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 95.99/01 7.389/7.386 9.37 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.20/35 7.586/7.566 10.42 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 95.92/99 7.307/7.298 11.98 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 99.80/85 7.633/7.627 12.35 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 93.36/38 7.460/7.457 13.71 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 105.50/88 7.685/7.643 14.58 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.05/40 7.601/7.564 17.69 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.18/57 7.792/7.759 23.94 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 92.90/25 7.674/7.642 28.77 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)