TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 29/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.60/60 6.190/6.160 0.24 28/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.05/07 6.340/6.300 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.87/94 6.619/6.567 1.42 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.19/25 6.791/6.758 2.00 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.28/35 7.002/6.978 3.27 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.41/45 7.223/7.212 4.12 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.46/50 7.214/7.204 4.96 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.82/95 7.296/7.269 5.95 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 101.85/95 7.389/7.371 7.39 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.05/20 7.496/7.471 7.73 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.75/80 7.561/7.553 8.89 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 95.93/96 7.398/7.394 9.37 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.08/29 7.602/7.574 10.41 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 95.81/91 7.321/7.308 11.98 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 99.74/89 7.641/7.622 12.35 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 93.21/24 7.478/7.475 13.71 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 105.50/91 7.685/7.640 14.58 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 97.96/44 7.610/7.560 17.68 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.18/57 7.792/7.758 23.94 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 92.90/30 7.674/7.637 28.77 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)