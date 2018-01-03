TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 29/03/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/59 6.270/6.230 0.24 28/06/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.05/07 6.350/6.300 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.89/92 6.604/6.582 1.42 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.24/25 6.763/6.758 2.00 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.20/28 7.029/7.002 3.27 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.50/51 7.198/7.195 4.12 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.58/62 7.184/7.174 4.96 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 102.00/05 7.259/7.248 5.95 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 102.15/20 7.336/7.327 7.39 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.30/34 7.454/7.448 7.73 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.92/97 7.535/7.527 8.89 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 96.42/44 7.323/7.320 9.37 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.23/60 7.582/7.532 10.41 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 96.16/29 7.275/7.259 11.98 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 99.95/10 7.614/7.595 12.35 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 93.59/60 7.431/7.430 13.71 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 105.50/80 7.685/7.652 14.58 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.04/56 7.602/7.547 17.68 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.33/72 7.779/7.746 23.94 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 92.95/20 7.669/7.646 28.77 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)