TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 05/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.47/48 6.290/6.270 0.25 05/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.95/97 6.350/6.310 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.88/94 6.610/6.565 1.41 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.18/26 6.797/6.753 1.99 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.15/30 7.046/6.994 3.27 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.40/50 7.226/7.198 4.11 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.46/52 7.214/7.199 4.96 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.92/06 7.275/7.246 5.95 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 102.09/20 7.346/7.327 7.39 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.20/32 7.471/7.451 7.72 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.82/99 7.550/7.524 8.89 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 96.20/21 7.357/7.355 9.36 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.10/35 7.599/7.565 10.41 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 96.01/20 7.295/7.270 11.98 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 99.91/15 7.620/7.589 12.35 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 93.35/36 7.461/7.460 13.70 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 105.80/00 7.652/7.630 14.58 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.00/38 7.606/7.566 17.68 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.23/62 7.787/7.754 23.94 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 92.88/22 7.676/7.645 28.77 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)