TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 05/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.47/48 6.310/6.270 0.25 05/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.94/96 6.360/6.320 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.88/94 6.610/6.565 1.41 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.22/26 6.775/6.753 1.99 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.22/24 7.022/7.015 3.27 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.44/48 7.214/7.203 4.11 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.50/53 7.204/7.197 4.96 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.86/00 7.287/7.258 5.95 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 102.09/15 7.346/7.336 7.39 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.18/23 7.474/7.466 7.72 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.80/84 7.553/7.547 8.89 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 96.33/35 7.337/7.334 9.36 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.18/50 7.588/7.545 10.41 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 96.04/18 7.291/7.273 11.98 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 99.95/05 7.614/7.602 12.35 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 93.40/42 7.455/7.452 13.70 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 105.50/75 7.685/7.657 14.58 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.00/38 7.606/7.566 17.68 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.23/62 7.787/7.754 23.94 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 93.00/25 7.665/7.642 28.77 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)