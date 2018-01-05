TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 05/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/53 6.320/6.260 0.25 05/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.99/00 6.370/6.340 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.88/94 6.606/6.561 1.41 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.20/29 6.787/6.738 1.99 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.24/27 7.013/7.003 3.27 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.45/49 7.210/7.199 4.11 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.48/56 7.209/7.190 4.96 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.87/05 7.285/7.247 5.94 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 102.06/25 7.351/7.318 7.39 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.25/47 7.462/7.425 7.72 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.85/14 7.545/7.501 8.89 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 96.36/37 7.333/7.331 9.36 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.40/45 7.558/7.551 10.41 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 96.11/51 7.282/7.230 11.98 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 100.05/28 7.602/7.573 12.34 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 93.73/76 7.415/7.411 13.70 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 105.85/20 7.646/7.608 14.58 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.00/38 7.606/7.566 17.68 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.23/62 7.787/7.754 23.94 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 93.10/50 7.656/7.619 28.76 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)