TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1730 IST (1200 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 05/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/53 6.300/6.260 0.25 05/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.00/02 6.350/6.300 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.89/93 6.598/6.568 1.41 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.27/29 6.748/6.738 1.99 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.30/33 6.993/6.982 3.27 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.60/64 7.168/7.157 4.11 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.68/72 7.160/7.150 4.96 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 102.08/14 7.241/7.229 5.94 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 102.41/50 7.290/7.274 7.39 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.45/72 7.428/7.383 7.72 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.21/30 7.490/7.476 8.89 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 96.61/62 7.294/7.293 9.36 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.40/90 7.558/7.491 10.41 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 96.41/77 7.243/7.197 11.98 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 100.40/70 7.558/7.520 12.34 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 94.20/21 7.357/7.356 13.70 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.10/45 7.619/7.580 14.58 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.25/63 7.580/7.540 17.68 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.48/87 7.766/7.733 23.94 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 93.55/90 7.615/7.583 28.76 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)