TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 05/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.54/55 6.290/6.250 0.24 05/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.03/05 6.320/6.280 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.85/92 6.627/6.574 1.40 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.24/26 6.765/6.754 1.98 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.20/28 7.026/6.999 3.26 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.53/60 7.187/7.168 4.10 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.62/64 7.175/7.170 4.95 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.98/02 7.262/7.253 5.94 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 102.26/33 7.316/7.304 7.38 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.11/38 7.485/7.440 7.71 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 104.05/11 7.514/7.505 8.88 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 96.29/30 7.344/7.342 9.35 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.58/88 7.534/7.494 10.40 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 96.36/46 7.250/7.237 11.97 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 100.40/45 7.558/7.551 12.34 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 93.89/90 7.395/7.394 13.69 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.40/50 7.585/7.575 14.57 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.65/08 7.538/7.493 17.67 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.13/52 7.795/7.762 23.93 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 93.45/58 7.624/7.612 28.76 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)