TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 05/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/56 6.270/6.260 0.24 05/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.02/04 6.370/6.330 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.85/92 6.626/6.573 1.40 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.21/24 6.782/6.766 1.98 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.20/22 7.026/7.019 3.26 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.50/54 7.195/7.184 4.10 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.57/60 7.187/7.180 4.94 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.95/03 7.268/7.251 5.93 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 102.15/37 7.335/7.297 7.38 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.00/25 7.504/7.462 7.71 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.96/14 7.528/7.500 8.88 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 96.21/23 7.356/7.353 9.35 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.65/00 7.524/7.477 10.40 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 96.20/40 7.271/7.245 11.96 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 100.30/49 7.570/7.546 12.33 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 93.65/67 7.425/7.422 13.69 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.00/30 7.629/7.596 14.56 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.58/88 7.545/7.514 17.67 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.03/28 7.804/7.783 23.93 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 93.40/60 7.628/7.610 28.75 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)