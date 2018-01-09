FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts
January 9, 2018 / 11:42 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  05/04/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.56/57   6.280/6.250    0.24
  05/07/18 (Tbill)       6M   97.02/04   6.370/6.330    0.49
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     1Y  100.83/89   6.641/6.595    1.40
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.20/21   6.788/6.782    1.98
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     3Y  102.15/17   7.043/7.036    3.26
  08.20 pct GOI 2022     4Y  103.44/47   7.212/7.204    4.10
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y   98.53/54   7.197/7.195    4.94
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  101.86/94   7.286/7.270    5.93
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     7Y  102.14/24   7.337/7.319    7.38
  08.20 pct GOI 2025     8Y  104.05/32   7.495/7.450    7.71
  08.15 pct GOI 2026     9Y  103.88/00   7.540/7.522    8.88
  06.79 pct GOI 2027    10Y   96.12/14   7.370/7.367    9.35
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  107.25/45   7.578/7.551   10.40
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   96.12/24   7.281/7.265   11.96
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y  100.15/39   7.589/7.559   12.33
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   93.49/52   7.444/7.441   13.69
  08.32 pct GOI 2032    15Y  105.90/20   7.641/7.608   14.56
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y   98.90/20   7.512/7.481   17.67
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  110.93/18   7.813/7.791   23.93
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   93.35/60   7.633/7.610   28.75

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
