TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 05/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.56/57 6.280/6.250 0.24 05/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.02/04 6.370/6.330 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.83/89 6.641/6.595 1.40 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.20/21 6.788/6.782 1.98 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.15/17 7.043/7.036 3.26 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.44/47 7.212/7.204 4.10 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.53/54 7.197/7.195 4.94 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.86/94 7.286/7.270 5.93 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 102.14/24 7.337/7.319 7.38 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 104.05/32 7.495/7.450 7.71 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.88/00 7.540/7.522 8.88 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 96.12/14 7.370/7.367 9.35 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.25/45 7.578/7.551 10.40 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 96.12/24 7.281/7.265 11.96 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 100.15/39 7.589/7.559 12.33 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 93.49/52 7.444/7.441 13.69 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 105.90/20 7.641/7.608 14.56 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.90/20 7.512/7.481 17.67 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 110.93/18 7.813/7.791 23.93 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 93.35/60 7.633/7.610 28.75 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)