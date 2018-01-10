TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 05/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.57/58 6.290/6.270 0.24 05/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.03/05 6.390/6.350 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.83/89 6.640/6.594 1.40 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.17/20 6.805/6.788 1.98 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.07/13 7.070/7.049 3.25 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.26/30 7.262/7.251 4.10 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.35/39 7.242/7.232 4.94 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.56/67 7.349/7.326 5.93 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 101.86/01 7.386/7.359 7.38 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.90/10 7.521/7.487 7.71 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.52/72 7.595/7.564 8.87 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 95.80/82 7.419/7.416 9.35 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.00/30 7.611/7.571 10.39 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 95.66/85 7.341/7.316 11.96 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 99.90/99 7.621/7.609 12.33 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 93.03/08 7.501/7.495 13.69 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 105.50/80 7.685/7.652 14.56 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.50/80 7.554/7.522 17.66 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 110.53/78 7.847/7.825 23.92 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 92.95/20 7.669/7.647 28.75 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)