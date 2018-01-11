TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 12/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.47/47 6.320/6.300 0.25 12/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.92/94 6.400/6.370 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.81/87 6.653/6.608 1.39 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.13/16 6.827/6.811 1.98 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.05/08 7.076/7.066 3.25 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.27/30 7.259/7.250 4.09 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.34/36 7.244/7.239 4.94 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.55/65 7.351/7.330 5.93 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 101.73/78 7.409/7.400 7.37 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.85/90 7.529/7.520 7.70 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.42/58 7.610/7.586 8.87 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 95.68/70 7.438/7.435 9.34 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 106.76/15 7.643/7.591 10.39 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 95.53/60 7.358/7.349 11.96 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 99.50/70 7.671/7.646 12.33 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 92.75/79 7.536/7.531 13.68 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 105.25/52 7.713/7.683 14.56 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.30/60 7.575/7.543 17.66 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 110.33/58 7.864/7.843 23.92 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 92.75/00 7.688/7.665 28.75 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)