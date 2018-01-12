TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 12/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/52 6.310/6.290 0.25 12/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.97/00 6.400/6.350 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.81/87 6.649/6.603 1.39 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.10/18 6.846/6.801 1.97 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.02/13 7.085/7.047 3.25 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.27/29 7.257/7.252 4.09 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.31/38 7.252/7.235 4.94 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.53/63 7.354/7.333 5.93 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 101.69/85 7.415/7.387 7.37 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.83/88 7.532/7.523 7.70 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.40/65 7.613/7.575 8.87 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 95.68/69 7.438/7.437 9.34 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 106.88/28 7.627/7.573 10.39 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 95.38/49 7.378/7.363 11.96 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 99.50/82 7.671/7.631 12.33 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 92.67/68 7.547/7.545 13.68 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 105.25/58 7.713/7.676 14.56 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.25/70 7.580/7.533 17.66 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 110.33/58 7.864/7.842 23.92 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 92.75/00 7.688/7.665 28.74 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)