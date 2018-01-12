TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1800 IST (1230 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 12/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/52 6.320/6.300 0.25 12/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.97/00 6.400/6.350 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.83/88 6.634/6.596 1.39 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.07/15 6.862/6.818 1.97 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.07/09 7.068/7.061 3.25 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.27/33 7.257/7.240 4.09 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.30/35 7.255/7.242 4.94 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.45/67 7.371/7.325 5.93 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 101.65/75 7.423/7.405 7.37 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.83/88 7.532/7.523 7.70 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.38/63 7.616/7.578 8.87 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 95.58/60 7.454/7.451 9.34 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 106.78/18 7.640/7.586 10.39 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 95.25/40 7.395/7.375 11.96 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 99.35/80 7.690/7.633 12.33 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 92.60/63 7.555/7.552 13.68 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 105.15/48 7.724/7.687 14.56 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.15/60 7.590/7.543 17.66 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 110.23/48 7.872/7.851 23.92 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 92.65/90 7.697/7.674 28.74 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)