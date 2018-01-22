TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 19/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/53 6.390/6.320 0.24 19/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.98/00 6.420/6.380 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.80/86 6.646/6.600 1.36 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.03/10 6.889/6.850 1.94 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.00/04 7.088/7.074 3.22 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.15/20 7.288/7.273 4.06 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.27/28 7.263/7.261 4.91 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.35/50 7.391/7.359 5.90 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 101.30/40 7.484/7.466 7.34 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.45/68 7.595/7.556 7.67 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.10/25 7.658/7.635 8.84 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 95.27/29 7.503/7.500 9.31 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 106.62/95 7.660/7.616 10.36 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 94.55/81 7.488/7.453 11.93 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 99.05/20 7.729/7.710 12.30 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 92.26/28 7.599/7.596 13.65 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 104.68/85 7.776/7.757 14.53 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 97.60/10 7.649/7.596 17.63 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 110.52/93 7.847/7.812 23.89 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 92.64/84 7.698/7.680 28.72 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)