TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 19/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.52/53 6.360/6.320 0.24 19/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.99/00 6.410/6.380 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.80/86 6.646/6.600 1.36 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.04/11 6.884/6.844 1.94 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.07/11 7.063/7.050 3.22 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.25/28 7.259/7.251 4.06 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.38/41 7.236/7.228 4.91 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.46/54 7.368/7.351 5.90 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 101.44/48 7.459/7.452 7.34 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.62/75 7.566/7.544 7.67 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.17/25 7.647/7.635 8.84 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 95.53/54 7.462/7.461 9.31 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 106.85/18 7.629/7.585 10.36 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 94.86/04 7.447/7.423 11.93 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 99.20/40 7.710/7.684 12.30 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 92.55/56 7.563/7.561 13.65 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 104.85/95 7.757/7.746 14.53 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 97.50/00 7.659/7.607 17.63 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.05/50 7.801/7.763 23.89 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 92.87/07 7.677/7.659 28.72 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)