TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 19/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.53/54 6.390/6.350 0.24 19/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.00/02 6.420/6.380 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.84/89 6.614/6.575 1.36 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.14/16 6.828/6.817 1.94 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.13/15 7.042/7.035 3.22 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.35/38 7.231/7.222 4.06 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.51/55 7.204/7.194 4.91 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.49/63 7.361/7.332 5.89 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 101.66/67 7.420/7.418 7.34 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.75/85 7.544/7.527 7.67 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.30/43 7.627/7.607 8.84 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 95.68/69 7.439/7.438 9.31 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.00/33 7.609/7.564 10.36 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 94.95/15 7.435/7.409 11.93 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 99.22/48 7.707/7.674 12.29 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 92.87/89 7.523/7.520 13.65 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 105.00/10 7.740/7.729 14.53 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 97.70/20 7.638/7.585 17.63 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.25/70 7.784/7.746 23.89 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 93.07/27 7.659/7.640 28.71