TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 19/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.54/54 6.380/6.350 0.24 19/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.99/00 6.440/6.410 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.84/89 6.614/6.575 1.36 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.18/20 6.805/6.794 1.94 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.18/20 7.025/7.018 3.22 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.36/39 7.228/7.219 4.06 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.55/58 7.194/7.187 4.91 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.58/65 7.342/7.328 5.89 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 101.70/75 7.413/7.404 7.34 08.20 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.85/93 7.527/7.513 7.67 08.15 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.41/50 7.610/7.596 8.84 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 95.83/85 7.416/7.413 9.31 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 107.08/41 7.598/7.553 10.36 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 95.07/25 7.419/7.395 11.93 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 99.25/50 7.703/7.671 12.29 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 93.03/05 7.503/7.501 13.65 08.32 pct GOI 2032 15Y 105.05/18 7.735/7.720 14.53 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 97.78/28 7.630/7.577 17.63 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.33/78 7.778/7.739 23.89 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 93.15/35 7.651/7.633 28.71 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)