TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 19/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.55/56 6.380/6.340 0.24 19/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 97.00/01 6.450/6.420 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.80/86 6.644/6.597 1.36 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.18/21 6.806/6.789 1.94 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.12/20 7.045/7.017 3.21 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.32/35 7.239/7.230 4.06 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.46/48 7.216/7.211 4.90 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.50/58 7.359/7.342 5.89 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 101.48/54 7.452/7.441 7.34 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 96.33/48 7.556/7.531 8.62 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 95.62/65 7.449/7.444 9.31 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 99.25/26 7.276/7.275 9.96 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 106.79/11 7.637/7.594 10.36 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 94.96/00 7.434/7.428 11.92 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 99.35/55 7.690/7.665 12.29 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 92.69/72 7.545/7.542 13.65 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 89.75/10 7.699/7.657 15.86 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 98.10/46 7.596/7.558 17.63 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.18/63 7.790/7.752 23.88 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 92.77/10 7.686/7.656 28.71 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)