FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Asia
January 25, 2018 / 7:03 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Thursday follow:
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  26/04/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.50/50   6.400/6.390    0.25
  26/07/18 (Tbill)       6M   96.95/96   6.460/6.420    0.50
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     1Y  100.79/84   6.646/6.607    1.36
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.18/21   6.808/6.791    1.94
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     3Y  102.00/10   7.085/7.050    3.21
  08.20 pct GOI 2022     4Y  103.15/23   7.285/7.262    4.06
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y   98.34/38   7.247/7.237    4.90
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  101.28/41   7.405/7.377    5.89
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     7Y  101.33/40   7.478/7.465    7.33
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     8Y   96.12/24   7.591/7.571    8.61
  06.79 pct GOI 2027     9Y   95.39/41   7.485/7.482    9.31
  07.17 pct GOI 2028    10Y   98.94/96   7.321/7.318    9.95
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  106.37/70   7.693/7.648   10.35
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   94.55/85   7.488/7.449   11.92
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y   99.10/20   7.722/7.710   12.29
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   92.33/37   7.591/7.586   13.64
  06.57 pct GOI 2033    15Y   89.48/84   7.731/7.688   15.86
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y   97.83/19   7.625/7.587   17.62
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  110.97/47   7.808/7.765   23.88
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   92.50/83   7.711/7.681   28.71

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.