TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 26/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.50/50 6.400/6.390 0.25 26/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.95/96 6.460/6.420 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.79/84 6.646/6.607 1.36 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.18/21 6.808/6.791 1.94 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.00/10 7.085/7.050 3.21 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.15/23 7.285/7.262 4.06 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.34/38 7.247/7.237 4.90 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.28/41 7.405/7.377 5.89 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 101.33/40 7.478/7.465 7.33 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 96.12/24 7.591/7.571 8.61 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 95.39/41 7.485/7.482 9.31 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 98.94/96 7.321/7.318 9.95 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 106.37/70 7.693/7.648 10.35 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 94.55/85 7.488/7.449 11.92 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 99.10/20 7.722/7.710 12.29 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 92.33/37 7.591/7.586 13.64 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 89.48/84 7.731/7.688 15.86 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 97.83/19 7.625/7.587 17.62 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 110.97/47 7.808/7.765 23.88 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 92.50/83 7.711/7.681 28.71 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)