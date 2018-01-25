FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated a day ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow:
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  26/04/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.50/50   6.410/6.390    0.25
  26/07/18 (Tbill)       6M   96.94/96   6.470/6.430    0.50
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     1Y  100.74/80   6.685/6.638    1.36
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.18/20   6.808/6.797    1.94
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     3Y  102.08/12   7.057/7.043    3.21
  08.20 pct GOI 2022     4Y  103.27/30   7.251/7.242    4.06
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y   98.35/39   7.244/7.234    4.90
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  101.30/50   7.400/7.358    5.89
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     7Y  101.32/41   7.480/7.464    7.33
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     8Y   96.27/37   7.566/7.550    8.61
  06.79 pct GOI 2027     9Y   95.45/46   7.476/7.474    9.31
  07.17 pct GOI 2028    10Y   99.04/06   7.307/7.304    9.95
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  106.55/70   7.669/7.648   10.35
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   94.61/90   7.481/7.442   11.92
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y   99.30/50   7.697/7.671   12.29
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   92.45/46   7.576/7.575   13.64
  06.57 pct GOI 2033    15Y   89.75/15   7.699/7.652   15.86
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y   97.93/29   7.614/7.576   17.62
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  111.50/61   7.763/7.753   23.88
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   92.60/93   7.702/7.672   28.71

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
