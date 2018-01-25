TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Thursday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 26/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.50/50 6.410/6.390 0.25 26/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.94/96 6.470/6.430 0.50 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.74/80 6.685/6.638 1.36 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.18/20 6.808/6.797 1.94 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.08/12 7.057/7.043 3.21 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.27/30 7.251/7.242 4.06 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.35/39 7.244/7.234 4.90 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.30/50 7.400/7.358 5.89 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 101.32/41 7.480/7.464 7.33 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 96.27/37 7.566/7.550 8.61 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 95.45/46 7.476/7.474 9.31 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 99.04/06 7.307/7.304 9.95 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 106.55/70 7.669/7.648 10.35 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 94.61/90 7.481/7.442 11.92 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 99.30/50 7.697/7.671 12.29 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 92.45/46 7.576/7.575 13.64 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 89.75/15 7.699/7.652 15.86 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 97.93/29 7.614/7.576 17.62 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.50/61 7.763/7.753 23.88 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 92.60/93 7.702/7.672 28.71 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)