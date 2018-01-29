TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 26/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.51/52 6.410/6.380 0.24 26/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.96/98 6.460/6.430 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.74/78 6.684/6.653 1.34 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.13/17 6.837/6.814 1.93 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.05/12 7.067/7.042 3.20 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.10/25 7.299/7.256 4.04 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.27/35 7.264/7.244 4.89 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.17/43 7.428/7.373 5.88 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 101.10/30 7.519/7.483 7.32 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 96.18/25 7.581/7.569 8.60 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 95.14/18 7.524/7.518 9.29 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 98.77/81 7.346/7.340 9.94 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 106.25/73 7.709/7.644 10.34 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 94.50/60 7.495/7.482 11.91 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 99.00/25 7.735/7.703 12.28 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 92.15/20 7.614/7.608 13.63 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 89.45/60 7.735/7.717 15.85 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 97.74/18 7.634/7.588 17.61 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.30/41 7.780/7.770 23.87 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 92.40/73 7.721/7.690 28.70 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)