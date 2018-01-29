FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 7:04 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1220 IST (0650 GMT) Monday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  26/04/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.51/52   6.410/6.380    0.24
  26/07/18 (Tbill)       6M   96.96/98   6.460/6.430    0.49
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     1Y  100.74/78   6.684/6.653    1.34
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.13/17   6.837/6.814    1.93
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     3Y  102.05/12   7.067/7.042    3.20
  08.20 pct GOI 2022     4Y  103.10/25   7.299/7.256    4.04
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y   98.27/35   7.264/7.244    4.89
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  101.17/43   7.428/7.373    5.88
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     7Y  101.10/30   7.519/7.483    7.32
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     8Y   96.18/25   7.581/7.569    8.60
  06.79 pct GOI 2027     9Y   95.14/18   7.524/7.518    9.29
  07.17 pct GOI 2028    10Y   98.77/81   7.346/7.340    9.94
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  106.25/73   7.709/7.644   10.34
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   94.50/60   7.495/7.482   11.91
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y   99.00/25   7.735/7.703   12.28
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   92.15/20   7.614/7.608   13.63
  06.57 pct GOI 2033    15Y   89.45/60   7.735/7.717   15.85
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y   97.74/18   7.634/7.588   17.61
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  111.30/41   7.780/7.770   23.87
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   92.40/73   7.721/7.690   28.70

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
