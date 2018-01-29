TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 26/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.51/52 6.410/6.390 0.24 26/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.96/97 6.470/6.440 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.60/69 6.794/6.723 1.34 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.07/15 6.871/6.825 1.93 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 101.90/95 7.119/7.102 3.20 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.91/00 7.353/7.327 4.04 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.00/04 7.332/7.322 4.89 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.89/15 7.487/7.432 5.88 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.80/88 7.573/7.558 7.32 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 95.60/80 7.677/7.644 8.60 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 94.48/50 7.628/7.625 9.29 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 98.10/13 7.443/7.438 9.94 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 105.90/12 7.757/7.727 10.34 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 93.75/95 7.596/7.569 11.91 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 98.50/60 7.800/7.787 12.28 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 91.30/32 7.721/7.719 13.63 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 89.01/20 7.788/7.765 15.85 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 97.44/88 7.666/7.619 17.61 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.00/11 7.805/7.796 23.87 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 92.10/43 7.749/7.718 28.70 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)