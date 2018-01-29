FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 11:40 AM / Updated a day ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow:

  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  26/04/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.51/52   6.410/6.390    0.24
  26/07/18 (Tbill)       6M   96.96/97   6.470/6.440    0.49
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     1Y  100.60/69   6.794/6.723    1.34
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.07/15   6.871/6.825    1.93
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     3Y  101.90/95   7.119/7.102    3.20
  08.20 pct GOI 2022     4Y  102.91/00   7.353/7.327    4.04
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y   98.00/04   7.332/7.322    4.89
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  100.89/15   7.487/7.432    5.88
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     7Y  100.80/88   7.573/7.558    7.32
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     8Y   95.60/80   7.677/7.644    8.60
  06.79 pct GOI 2027     9Y   94.48/50   7.628/7.625    9.29
  07.17 pct GOI 2028    10Y   98.10/13   7.443/7.438    9.94
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  105.90/12   7.757/7.727   10.34
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   93.75/95   7.596/7.569   11.91
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y   98.50/60   7.800/7.787   12.28
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   91.30/32   7.721/7.719   13.63
  06.57 pct GOI 2033    15Y   89.01/20   7.788/7.765   15.85
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y   97.44/88   7.666/7.619   17.61
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  111.00/11   7.805/7.796   23.87
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   92.10/43   7.749/7.718   28.70

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
