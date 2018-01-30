FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 7:00 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts
  at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow:
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  Security Name        Tenor     Price       Yield      Year
                                 Range       Range      to Mat.
  ------------------   -----   ---------  -----------  ------
  26/04/18 (Tbill)       3M   98.53/53   6.420/6.390    0.24
  26/07/18 (Tbill)       6M   96.97/99   6.480/6.440    0.49
  07.28 pct GOI 2019     1Y  100.66/73   6.747/6.692    1.34
  06.35 pct GOI 2020     2Y   99.10/17   6.854/6.814    1.92
  07.80 pct GOI 2021     3Y  102.00/04   7.084/7.070    3.20
  08.20 pct GOI 2022     4Y  103.01/05   7.325/7.313    4.04
  06.84 pct GOI 2022     5Y   98.05/09   7.319/7.309    4.89
  07.68 pct GOI 2023     6Y  101.02/18   7.460/7.426    5.88
  07.72 pct GOI 2025     7Y  100.86/00   7.562/7.537    7.32
  06.97 pct GOI 2026     8Y   95.88/10   7.630/7.594    8.60
  06.79 pct GOI 2027     9Y   94.69/70   7.595/7.593    9.29
  07.17 pct GOI 2028    10Y   98.17/20   7.433/7.428    9.94
  08.60 pct GOI 2028    11Y  105.90/25   7.757/7.709   10.34
  06.79 pct GOI 2029    12Y   93.92/10   7.573/7.549   11.91
  07.61 pct GOI 2030    13Y   98.75/90   7.767/7.748   12.28
  06.68 pct GOI 2031    14Y   91.64/68   7.676/7.671   13.63
  06.57 pct GOI 2033    15Y   89.20/45   7.765/7.735   15.85
  07.40 pct GOI 2035    19Y   97.64/05   7.645/7.602   17.61
  08.83 pct GOI 2041    24Y  111.03/23   7.803/7.786   23.87
  07.06 pct GOI 2046    30Y   92.35/68   7.725/7.695   28.69

  The yield curve based on the above rates is available on
  Thomson Reuters Graphics           .

      For liquid Government of India securities, please double
  click in the brackets            .
      For further details, double click on              and
              .
      (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
