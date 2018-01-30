TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 26/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.53/53 6.420/6.390 0.24 26/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.97/99 6.480/6.440 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.66/73 6.747/6.692 1.34 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.10/17 6.854/6.814 1.92 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.00/04 7.084/7.070 3.20 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.01/05 7.325/7.313 4.04 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.05/09 7.319/7.309 4.89 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 101.02/18 7.460/7.426 5.88 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.86/00 7.562/7.537 7.32 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 95.88/10 7.630/7.594 8.60 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 94.69/70 7.595/7.593 9.29 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 98.17/20 7.433/7.428 9.94 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 105.90/25 7.757/7.709 10.34 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 93.92/10 7.573/7.549 11.91 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 98.75/90 7.767/7.748 12.28 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 91.64/68 7.676/7.671 13.63 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 89.20/45 7.765/7.735 15.85 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 97.64/05 7.645/7.602 17.61 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.03/23 7.803/7.786 23.87 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 92.35/68 7.725/7.695 28.69 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)