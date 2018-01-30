TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 26/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.53/53 6.410/6.400 0.24 26/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.97/99 6.480/6.430 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.66/75 6.747/6.676 1.34 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.06/08 6.876/6.865 1.92 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.03/04 7.074/7.070 3.20 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 102.98/02 7.333/7.322 4.04 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.06/09 7.317/7.309 4.89 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.98/10 7.468/7.443 5.88 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.87/97 7.560/7.542 7.32 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 95.75/91 7.652/7.626 8.60 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 94.63/65 7.604/7.601 9.29 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 98.15/16 7.436/7.434 9.94 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 105.90/15 7.757/7.723 10.34 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 93.82/95 7.586/7.569 11.91 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 98.65/78 7.780/7.764 12.28 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 91.58/60 7.683/7.681 13.63 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 88.90/29 7.801/7.754 15.85 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 97.30/80 7.681/7.628 17.61 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 111.03/23 7.803/7.786 23.87 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 92.25/55 7.735/7.707 28.69 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)