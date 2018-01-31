TABLE-Thomson Reuters reference rates for India gilts

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 26/04/18 (Tbill) 3M 98.54/55 6.420/6.380 0.24 26/07/18 (Tbill) 6M 96.99/01 6.470/6.430 0.49 07.28 pct GOI 2019 1Y 100.75/83 6.675/6.612 1.34 06.35 pct GOI 2020 2Y 99.06/14 6.877/6.832 1.92 07.80 pct GOI 2021 3Y 102.03/12 7.073/7.042 3.20 08.20 pct GOI 2022 4Y 103.02/09 7.321/7.301 4.04 06.84 pct GOI 2022 5Y 98.09/17 7.309/7.289 4.89 07.68 pct GOI 2023 6Y 100.93/18 7.479/7.426 5.88 07.72 pct GOI 2025 7Y 100.94/14 7.548/7.512 7.32 06.97 pct GOI 2026 8Y 95.88/05 7.631/7.603 8.60 06.79 pct GOI 2027 9Y 94.82/83 7.574/7.573 9.29 07.17 pct GOI 2028 10Y 98.31/33 7.412/7.409 9.94 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 106.25/60 7.709/7.661 10.34 06.79 pct GOI 2029 12Y 94.04/23 7.557/7.531 11.91 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 98.75/85 7.767/7.755 12.28 06.68 pct GOI 2031 14Y 91.74/77 7.666/7.662 13.63 06.57 pct GOI 2033 15Y 89.00/35 7.789/7.747 15.85 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 97.30/80 7.681/7.628 17.61 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 110.80/15 7.822/7.792 23.87 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 92.40/70 7.721/7.693 28.69 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)